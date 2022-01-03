Morocco Reports 1,357 New Covid-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours

Rabat — Morocco recorded 1,357 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said Sunday, adding that 550 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period of time.

A total of 24,560,942 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 22,934,272 the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, adding that 3,005,363 people have received the third dose of the vaccine.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus stands at 966,777 while recoveries rise to 941,558, i.e. a recovery rate of 97.4%.

The new COVID-19 cases were reported in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (661), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (434), Marrakech-Safi (155), Souss-Massa (45), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (23), Fez-Meknes (19), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (10), the Oriental (7), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (2) and Draa-Tafilalet (1).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they stood at 14,855 (fatality rate of 1.5%), with four new deaths reported in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (3) and Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (1).

The number of active cases rose to 10,364, including 150 people in a critical or severe condition, the ministry said.