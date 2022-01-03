Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

Twenty-three patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers and Testing Stations in the Central and Southern Regions.

Out of these, six patients are from Quarantine Centers and fifteen patients from Testing Stations in Asmara, Central Region. Two patients are from Testing Stations in Dubarwa, Southern Region.

On the other hand, ten patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 7,773 while the number of deaths stands at 76.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 8,049.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

02 January 2022