Sudan: Three Civilians Shot Dead by Sudan Forces at New Khartoum Demo

Khartoum / Port Sudan / Rafaa / Sennar / El Damazin — At least three civilians are dead, two after being shot in the head with live ammunition, during renewed pro-democracy demonstrations in the Sudan capital today. The joint security forces reacted with what doctors described as 'unprecedented violence', live ammunition, tear gas, and stun grenades, as marches converged on the Republican Palace in Khartoum.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that a heavy security forces presence was deployed in Khartoum in anticipation of the marches, called by Resistance Committees and opposition forces across the country. Major roads and bridges were also blocked ahead of the protests, and mobile phone and internet traffic was blacked-out.

A doctor at El Arabeen hospital in Omdurman, which was closest to the Khartoum marches, confirmed to Radio Dabanga that two civilians have been killed by gunshot wounds to the head. Another death was confirmed this evening. An as yet unknown number of injured have also been transported to hospitals after being fired upon with tear gas and stun grenades in downtown Khartoum.

Simultaneous demonstrations were witnessed in Port Sudan in Red Sea state, Rafaa in El Gezira, Sennar, and El Damazin in Blue Nile state, but no reports of any casualties have been received by time of posting.

As previously reported by Radio Dabanga, four people were shot dead by security forces during Marches of the Millions in Omdurman on Thursday, and a fifth person died on Friday, after being hit by a tear gas cannister in the chest. Dozens were injured, some by live ammunition. Exact numbers are still unclear but 30 wounded cases were transferred to the El Arbaeen Hospital.

The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors described the prevention of entering an injured protester into ambulance for transportation to another hospital and the seizure of medical staff as "a flagrant human rights violation by an authority that crossed all red lines of human morality".