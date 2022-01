Tunis/Tunisia — The Arab Union for Sports Press (AUSP) nominated the Tunisian national team as well as Tunisian striker Youssef Msakni (Al Arabi du Qatar) for the best Arab team and best Arab player titles.

The AUSP launched the 7th edition of its poll to pick the best Arab player in Arab championships, the best Arab national team and the best Arab club for 2021.

Arab sports journalists are participating in the poll.