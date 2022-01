Tunis/Tunisia — Four COVID-19 deaths were initially logged on December 31, the Health Ministry said on Saturday, in addition to 1,137 infections from 12,100 tests (9.40% positivity rate).

The death toll hit 25, 576, while the caseload climbed to 727,843. The number of recoveries rose by 171 to 696,486.

Thirteen new hospitalisations in public and private healthcare facilities brought the total to 305. This includes 79 patients in intensive care and 12 under life support.