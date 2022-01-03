Sudan: U.S. Secretary of State Issues Statement On Sudan National Day

2 January 2022
SudaNow (Khartoum)
press release

Khartoum — The United States' Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken issued the following press statement on the Sudan National Day, January 1, 2022:

On behalf of the United States of America, I join the people of Sudan in commemorating 66 years of independence. We had hoped 2021 would offer the opportunity to partner with a democratizing Sudan, but the military's seizure of power in October and violence against peaceful protesters have cast doubt on that future. We do not want to return to the past. and are prepared to respond to those who seek to block the aspirations of the Sudanese people for a civilian-led, democratic government and who would stand in the way of accountability, justice, and peace.

We admire the courage of those Sudanese who have time and again taken to the streets to demand that their voices be heard and that their leaders deliver a secure and prosperous future. We also recognize the sacrifice made by those who have lost their lives in the quest for freedom.

There is a way forward. It requires security forces to immediately cease the use of deadly force against protesters and to take action to hold accountable those responsible for human rights violations. It also requires Sudan's leaders to make rapid progress on forming a credible cabinet, establishing a legislative assembly, forming judicial and electoral bodies, and transferring leadership of the Sovereign Council.

Our position is clear - the United States will continue to stand with the people of Sudan and their nonviolent struggle for democracy. I look forward to continuing work with Sudan in a real, people-driven democratic transition, and I send best wishes for a peaceful and prosperous year ahead.

Read the original article on SudaNow.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 SudaNow. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X