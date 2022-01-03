Malawi: Teenage Vaccination to Start in January

The Malawi Government says vaccination of teenagers aged from 12-17 will commence on New Year's Day.

The Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda made the announcement during a press conference organized to update the nation Covid 19 and vaccination.

Chiponda said the government has set aside Pfizer vaccine for the children.

The minister disclosed that the vaccine will be delivered through the usual static and outreach clinics in the country.

"Parents and guardians are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity as the children return to school," she said.

Chiponda further said that Pfizer vaccine requires one to take two doses with a second dose coming after four weeks.

She advised people who would want to have a booster dose using Pfizer that it is not currently in the policy they cannot give out the dose

She added that the country has enough stock of all the vaccines except Astra Zeneca which has just finished.

"The Astra Zeneca doses that were to expire on 31 December 31, 2021, has been used by today," she said.

At present, she said, the country has nearly 700, 000 doses of Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and 400, 000 doses of Pfizer.

The country is expecting 388, 000 doses of J&J, 396, 000 doses of Astra Zeneca as well as 714, 000 doses of Pfizer in the first quarter of 2022.

Meanwhile, she said, during the period of 20-26th December, 2021, the nation recorded a total of 6,328 new cases of Covid-19, 183 admissions in hospitals and 24 deaths representing 122.6 per cent increase in cases.

Chiponda therefore urged Malawians to continue adhering to the precautionary measures put in place by government.