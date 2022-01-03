Tanzania: TRA Collects 98pc Revenue in Six Months

TANZANIA Revenue Authority (TRA) collected a total of 11.11tri/- during the first half of the current financial year 2021/22, being an increase of 1.87tri/- compared to 9.24tri/- of the corresponding period in the fiscal year 2020/21.

The money collected is equivalent to 98 per cent of the target that was set at 11.302tri/-, with the taxman saying the collection is up by 20.2 per cent compared to the corresponding period last financial year. TRA Commissioner General, Mr Alphayo Kidata said in a statement that in December last year, the authority collected a total of 2.51tri/-, which is the equivalent to 109 per cent of the target that was pegged at 2.29tri/-.

"The collections for December 2021 have broken a record of collections that have been raised in the last month ever since TRA was established," he said. With this trend, Mr Kidata was optimistic that the taxman will meet the target of collecting 22.733tri/- in the current financial year 2021/22.

This means, so far the TRA has collected 48.87 per cent of the target that has to be met by June 30 this year. Mr Kidata explained that there is an improved spirit of voluntary tax payment among Tanzanians; as a result, it was easy for the taxman to increase the collections as per the targets. "TRA commends all taxpayers who fulfilled their legal obligations by paying tax on time as required by the law, this is a good spirit that is needed for the development of our country," he noted.

Adding, "Tax being collected is being used in running government activities be it defense and security, construction of infrastructure, provision of social services such as water, education, health, and others". Going forward, the TRA boss expressed gratitude to President Samia Suluhu Hassan for her guidelines especially on improving customer care as well as applying professionalism in collecting revenue.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In April last year, PresidentSamia ordered TRA boss Mr Kidata to ensure fairness in discharging tax laws.She said: "Tax collection must be conducted effectively and will not allow oppressive tax systems that are forcing business to be shut down." President Samia demanded TRA to adopt polite approaches that could help collect revenue without creating chaos with the investors.

Despite the recorded achievement, Mr Kidata expressed the need to improve efforts in collecting the needed tax. "Still there is a need to improve the voluntary tax payment for the sake of avoiding penalties or even being taken to court for the failure to pay tax on time," explained further the TRA commissioner general.

Going forward, he urged business persons to continue using Electronic Fixed Devices (EFD) in their transactions while buyers should also keep asking for receipts after purchasing goods and services. Tax payers are also reminded to submit their tax returns on time while whole importers of taxable products should ensure the effective use of genuine stamps.

"Those with outstanding arrears should also clear on time as the TRA continues to disseminate taxpayer education as well as the use of tax administration systems," he said in the statement.