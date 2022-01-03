Tanzania: Govt Breathes New Hope to Farmers

TANZANIA is set to import dressing fertilizer that will be sold to farmers at a normal price, President Samia Suluhu Hassan has said. This serves as a relief to farmers as they have been facing a shortage of fertilizer caused by a decline in production due to Covid-19 and other reasons.

The President made the statement when giving out her New Year message, saying the government will continue addressing challenges facing the agriculture sector. "The government is aware of the challenges facing the agriculture sector, especially shortage of fertiliser that was caused by decline in production as a result of Covid-19," she said.

As part of efforts to guarantee availability of fertiliser, the government continued to attract investors, whereas currently a Burundian firm, INTRACOM, is constructing a fertilizer factoryin Dodoma.

Right now the INTRACOM Fertilizer Ltd is building a big factory in Dodoma that will have an annual capacity of 500,000 tonnes equal to 70 per cent of the annual demand.

President Samia also revealed that the Dangote Industries Limited has shown an intention of installing a UREA fertiliser factory in Mtwara region. Earlier, President Samia also noted that during the year 2021, the government managed to boost capacity of the Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank (TADB) by providing 208bn/- so that it could reach more farmers and finance them.

She also talked of opening crops trading centres in different countries and regions. "We also managed to remove some of the trade barriers and establish new markets and open crop trading centres in Kenya, South Sudan, China, India, Ukraine, European Union, Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries and Saudi Arabia," added the President. According to her, the government also empowered the National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) to purchase 95,000 tonnes of maize from farmers.

"The country also managed to enhance its multilateral cooperation that enabled Tanzania to participate in a number of international forums and air our opinion and views," she noted. In the year 2021, President Samia President Samia made a number of foreign trips aimed at further strengthening the existing ties that Tanzania has been enjoying for years.

She also received a good number of leaders from different countries as well as heads of international organizations and institutions. A list of countries that she visited includes Kenya, Rwanda, Burundi, Uganda, Zambia, Malawi and Egypt. She also attended the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in the United States (US) as well as the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) held in Glasgow, Scotland.

While in UNGA, President Samia called for global vaccine equity, urging support for developing nations in addressing the socio-economic impact of the Covid-19. "The level of vaccine inequity that we see is appalling. It is truly disheartening to see that whilst most of our countries have inoculated less than two per cent of our populace and thus, seek for more vaccines for our people, other countries are about to roll out the third dose, calling it 'booster vaccine'," she remarked.

"We tend to forget that nobody is safe until everyone is safe. It is indispensable that countries with surplus Covid-19 vaccine doses share them with other countries," she stressed. Addressing the COP26, President Samia extended a call for developed nations to unlock climate change financing to the low-income countries, including Tanzania for the latter to achieve the Nationally Determinations Contributions (NDCs).

She said, it was a high time for developing countries to get financial support and technical know-how on implementable strategies to be applied on the matter.