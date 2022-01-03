Egypt's Exports Hit All-Time High of $31 Bln in 2021 - PM

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli said Sunday the Egyptian exports have set a record of $ 31 billion; the highest in its history.

The government works to increase Egyptian exports in all sectors, as it is one of the most important foreign exchange resources, he told a high-level meeting attended by Minister of Supply and Internal Trade Ali Moselhi, Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala el Saeed, Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation El Sayed el Quseir, Minister of Trade and Industry Nevine Gamea.

Over the past period, the government has adopted a program to refund export burdens, which has significantly contributed to the growth of exports, the premier said.