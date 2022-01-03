Western Sahara: Prime Minister Chairs Cabinet Meeting

Shahid Al-Hafed — Prime Minister, Bushraya Hamoudi Bayoun, on Sunday chaired a meeting of the Council of Government at the Prime Ministry's headquarters.

The meeting was devoted to responding to questions from members of the National Council (Parliament) on assessing the government's 2021 program.

In a statement to the national media, the government's spokesperson, Minister of Information, Hamada Salma, praised the good conduct of the representatives of the National Council in the context of coordination between the legislative and executive bodies.

The spokesperson indicated that the government will return to the National Assembly in order to reply to the questions, prepare and enrich its program for the year 2022.

062/T