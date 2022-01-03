Western Sahara: Prime Minister Chairs Cabinet Meeting

2 January 2022
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Shahid Al-Hafed — Prime Minister, Bushraya Hamoudi Bayoun, on Sunday chaired a meeting of the Council of Government at the Prime Ministry's headquarters.

The meeting was devoted to responding to questions from members of the National Council (Parliament) on assessing the government's 2021 program.

In a statement to the national media, the government's spokesperson, Minister of Information, Hamada Salma, praised the good conduct of the representatives of the National Council in the context of coordination between the legislative and executive bodies.

The spokesperson indicated that the government will return to the National Assembly in order to reply to the questions, prepare and enrich its program for the year 2022.

062/T

Read the original article on SPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X