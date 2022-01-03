Somalia: One Person Killed By Suicide Car Bomb Blast in Mogadishu

2 January 2022
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

At least one person has been killed and two others injured by a suicide car bomb in Howlwadaag district in Mogadishu.

The car exploded as the police pursued it after the driver had attempted to pass forcibly at a police checkpoint in Bar-Ubah junction on Saturday night.

The explosion sent plumes of smoke into the sky and triggered gunfire in the area.

Howlwadaag district Najiib Abdi Arab blamed the attack on the armed group al-Shabab, which is linked to al-Qaeda and often targets Mogadishu with bombings.

The militant group has been waging an insurgency in parts of Somalia for more than a decade and has carried out deadly attacks in neighbouring Kenya and Djibouti.

Security forces have beefed up security in the capital Mogadishu, with senior military officials ordering them to step up security night operations amid political tension in Mogadishu.

