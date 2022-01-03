Somalia: Government Orders NISA to Remove Its Agents From Aden Adde International Airport

2 January 2022
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia's internal security minister Abdullahi Mohamed Nur has ordered the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) acting boss Yassin Abdullahi Farey to withdraw plain clothes intelligence officers from Aden Adde Airport and hand over the security to airport police citing security concerns.

In a letter from the ministry dated 1st, the minister directed the intelligence agency commander to relinquish the security responsibility to the airport police force and remove all its agents operating inside the airport.

The late night statement from the ministry grounded the order on myriad complaints and concerns from the spy agents from stakeholders and other government agencies at the airport who voiced felonies committed by the Intel officers.

The interior ministry later clarified the directive and said that the order is only restricted to plain clothes sleuths operating inside the airport and does not apply to security officers at the enterance of the airport.

Aden Adde International Airport was formerly manned by plain clothes officers from NISA under the commandment of Ex- NISA assistant chief Abdullahi Kulane

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X