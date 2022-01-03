Somalia: Government Orders NISA to Remove Its Agents From Aden Adde International Airport

Somalia's internal security minister Abdullahi Mohamed Nur has ordered the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) acting boss Yassin Abdullahi Farey to withdraw plain clothes intelligence officers from Aden Adde Airport and hand over the security to airport police citing security concerns.

In a letter from the ministry dated 1st, the minister directed the intelligence agency commander to relinquish the security responsibility to the airport police force and remove all its agents operating inside the airport.

The late night statement from the ministry grounded the order on myriad complaints and concerns from the spy agents from stakeholders and other government agencies at the airport who voiced felonies committed by the Intel officers.

The interior ministry later clarified the directive and said that the order is only restricted to plain clothes sleuths operating inside the airport and does not apply to security officers at the enterance of the airport.

Aden Adde International Airport was formerly manned by plain clothes officers from NISA under the commandment of Ex- NISA assistant chief Abdullahi Kulane