Somalia: Puntland Electoral Commission Head Announces Resignation

2 January 2022
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Puntland electoral Commission chairman Guled Salah has announced his resignation from the post on Sunday just a week after the embattled chairman of the federal electoral implementation team was dismissed.

In a Facebook post, the Chairman of the Transitional Puntland Electoral Commission (TPEC) said he decided to step down due to undisclosed grounds.

"I had planned to be a part of the hard work of the Senior Members and Staff of the Committee for the Puntland community, but due to circumstances, I decided to vacate my post," Puntland electoral Commission chairman Guled Salah.

Guled led Puntland Transitional Electoral Commission for the past two years and held historic municipal elections in Qardho, Ufeyn and Eyl, in October 2021.

His resignation comes a week after the Chairman of the Federal Electoral Implementation Team (FEIT) Mohamed Hassan Irro was dismissed following a near-unanimous vote by members of the 18-person committee.

Irro who was seen as an ally of Villa Somalia by the opposition rejected his dismissal and termed his sacking rumours.

