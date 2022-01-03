Egypt Achieved 87 Percent Self-Sufficiency in Sugar Production - Min.

2 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Supply Minister Mohamed Moselhy said Egypt achieved 87% self-sufficiency in sugar production last year, stressing that strategic stockpiles of sugar are sufficient for three months.

In an interview with Sada el-Balad talk show host Ahmed Moussa, the minister said Egypt now imports 12 percent of its sugar needs.

Meanwhile, he stressed that all initiatives launched by the State aim at improving conditions of citizens and alleviating their sufferings.

He said the country seeks to protect most vulnerable segments that's why it is filtering ration cards to remove those who are not in need of subsidy.

We are cooperating with all ministries concerned so that subsidy reaches the needy people, he said.

