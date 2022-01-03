Egypt Hosted 29 Joint Military Drills in 2021

The Egyptian Armed Forces participated in a total 41 joint drills, 29 of which took place within national borders, during 2021, Military Spokesman Gharib Hafez said.

Egypt hosted five maritime drills with the US in the Red Sea, along with a single special-ops anti-terrorism exercise, according to an infographic published by the military spokesman on Saturday.

Egypt also hosted two drills with Russia, one of which involved members of the naval forces, while the other has involved paratroopers from both countries.

Egypt also hosted two drills with India, including a joint transit naval exercise in the Mediterranean Sea and a single air force drill.

Egypt also embraced a joint transit naval drill in the Mediterranean Sea with Italy, two with Greece, one with Sudan, three transit naval drills in the Red Sea with Spain, and a single air defense exercise with Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Egyptian and French armed forces conducted as many as 10 military drills in Egypt, including five air force exercises and four maritime drills in the Red Sea and Mediterranean Sea.

Egypt has also hosted a multinational military exercise dubbed 'Bright Star 2021' at Mohamed Naguib Military Base in Marsa Matrouh, with the participation of 21 countries.