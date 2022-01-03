Egypt: National Press Plays Key Role in Raising Public Awareness, Dispelling Rumors

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli reviewed Saturday with Head of the National Press Authority (NPA) Abdel Sadek El Shorbagy a range of issues related to the authority's activities.

Madbouli highlighted the key role played by national press institutions for raising public awareness, dispelling rumors, and promoting reliable information on development projects nationwide.

Meanwhile, Shorbagy posted the premier on the financial position of national press institutions and the authority's procedural governance and expenditure control efforts to cut economic losses caused by ongoing challenges, topped by the Covid-19 fallout.

Touching upon the authority's efforts to improve printed and digital press content, Shorbagy revealed that a committee had been formed to provide press institutions with reliable information and statistics about mega development projects in Egypt, topped by the presidential "Decent Life" rural development initiative.

In addition, the authority is working on increasing investments assets of national press institutions and applying more training and digitization programs to keep pace with the latest developments in the press industry worldwide, Shorbagy added.