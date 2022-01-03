Egypt: IDSC Denies Decision to Cancel Mid-Year Vacation

2 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Cabinet's Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) has denied reports about a decision to cancel the mid-year vacation.

The IDSC, in a statement Sunday, said it had contacted the Education Ministry, which dismissed the news as baseless.

The mid-year vacation will start on February 5 through February 17 as scheduled, the Ministry stressed.

It urged students and parents not to believe such rumors and to always seek information from official sources.

The IDSC urged people to verify any news posted on the different social media networking sites from bodies concerned before circulating baseless information that might very well confuse students and their parents.

In case of complaints or inquiries, the IDSC asked citizens to please visit the Education Ministry's website, moe.gov.eg, or send a WhatsApp message to the Center on 01155508688 - 01155508851, or an email to rumors@idsc.net.eg.

