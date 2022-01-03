Africa: Chipolopolo, 'Commemorating Heroes' Title

2 January 2022
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

After a checkered history that saw them finishing as runner-ups twice, and in third place three times, Zambia finally bagged their only Africa Cup of Nations title in 2012.

Chipolopolo emerged victorious when Gabon and Equatorial Guinea co-hosted the African football showpiece, as the Zambians celebrated at the same place that saw their heroes' plane crashing on the shores of Libreville in 1993.

Gabon / Equatorial Guinea 2012

Zambia started their Group A campaign with an unexpected 2-1 win over Senegal, followed by a 2-2 draw with Libya. Christopher Katongo's lone strike gave them win over hosts Equatorial Guinea to reach the quarterfinals where they cruised 3-0 over Sudan. In the semifinal Emmanuel Mayuka scored twelve minutes from time as Zambia defeated Ghana 1-0. A barren stalemate with Cote d'Ivoire in the final meant the game went to penalties. Stoppila Sunzu scored the decisive kick as Chipolopolo won 8-7 to lift their first ever AFCON title.

Coach: Herve Renard (France)

Final: Zambia 0-0 (8-7 on penalties) Cote d'Ivoire

Top Scorer: Christopher Katongo, Emmanuel Mayuka (3 goals)

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X