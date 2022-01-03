Africa: Desert Hawks Class of 1970

analysis

Sudan was one of the Africa Cup of Nations founding teams, and even hosted the maiden edition in 1957. But the Desert Hawks had to wait until 1970 to taste continental glory.

At home, the class of Haydar Ali "Gagarin", Nasr El Din "Jaxa" Abbas, Omar Ali "Hasabou" and their teammates gave the Sudanese a memory that will last forever

Sudan 1970

Sudan opened their Group A account with a 3-0 victory over neighbors Ethiopia. A 1-0 defeat to Cote d'Ivoire meant the Desert Hawks have to beat Cameroon to reach the semifinals, which they did thanks to a 2-1 victory. In the semis, Ahmed El Bashir scored twice against neighbors Egypt as Sudan grabbed an extra-time 2-1 win. Omar Ali Hasab El Rasoul "Hasabou" scored the historical winner over Ghana in the final as Sudan achieved their first and only AFCON title.

Coach: Abdel Fattah Hamad Abu Zeid

Final: Sudan 1-0 Ghana

Top Scorer: Omar Ali Hasab El Rasoul "Hasabou" (3 goals)