Africa: Desert Hawks Class of 1970

2 January 2022
Confederation of African Football (Giza)
analysis

Sudan was one of the Africa Cup of Nations founding teams, and even hosted the maiden edition in 1957. But the Desert Hawks had to wait until 1970 to taste continental glory.

At home, the class of Haydar Ali "Gagarin", Nasr El Din "Jaxa" Abbas, Omar Ali "Hasabou" and their teammates gave the Sudanese a memory that will last forever

Sudan 1970

Sudan opened their Group A account with a 3-0 victory over neighbors Ethiopia. A 1-0 defeat to Cote d'Ivoire meant the Desert Hawks have to beat Cameroon to reach the semifinals, which they did thanks to a 2-1 victory. In the semis, Ahmed El Bashir scored twice against neighbors Egypt as Sudan grabbed an extra-time 2-1 win. Omar Ali Hasab El Rasoul "Hasabou" scored the historical winner over Ghana in the final as Sudan achieved their first and only AFCON title.

Coach: Abdel Fattah Hamad Abu Zeid

Final: Sudan 1-0 Ghana

Top Scorer: Omar Ali Hasab El Rasoul "Hasabou" (3 goals)

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X