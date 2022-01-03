Africa: DR Congo - Multiple Names, Two Titles

DR Congo played in the Africa Cup of Nations under a number of different names, including Congo-Leopoldville, Congo-Kinshasa, Zaire and DR Congo. The Leopards have managed to win the title twice, in 1968 (as Congo-Kinshasa) and 1974 (as Zaire).

Ethiopia 1968

In their second participation in the history of Africa's flagship football competition, DR Congo (then Congo-Kinshasa) were drawn in Group B. They opened their account with a 3-0 win over neighbors Congo (then Congo-Brazzaville), before losing to Ghana 2-1. A 2-1 win over Senegal took the Leopards to the semifinals where they faced hosts Ethiopia. Leon Mungamuni scored ten minutes into extra time as Congo-Kinshasa won 3-2 to reach the final and face Ghana. Pierre Kalala Mukendi scored the game's lone goal in the second half as The Leopards claimed their first AFCON title.

Coach: Ferenc Csanadi (Hungary)

Final: Congo-Kinshasa 1-0 Ghana

Top Scorer: Nicodeme Kabamba, Kidumu Mantantu, Leon Mungamuni (2 goals)

Egypt 1974

This time under the name of "Zaire", The Leopards started their Group B campaign with a 2-1 victory over Guinea. A defeat to neighbors and then holders Congo 2-1 was followed by a 4-1 win over Mauritius to reach the semis. Zaire came back from two goals behind to defeat hosts Egypt 3-2 after extra time and go to the final where they faced Zambia. A 2-2 draw after extra time meant that the final would be replayed 48 hours later. Pierre Ndaye Mulamba (who scored the two goals in the first final) scored yet another brace as The Leopards won 2-0 to claim their second title. Mulamba set the record of scoring 9 goals in a single tournament, a record that lasts till today.

Coach: Blagoje Vidinic (Yugoslavia)

Final: Zaire 2-0 Zambia (replay after 2-2 draw in first final)

Top Scorer: Pierre Ndaye Mulamba (9 goals)