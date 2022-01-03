Africa: 'Carthage Eagles' Home Glory

2 January 2022
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Despite their renowned status in African football, Tunisia's Carthage Eagles have only won the Holy Grail of continental football once, at home in 2004.

Tunisia finished as losing finalists twice, in 1965 and 1996 before finally tasting glory when they hosted the AFCON for the third time.

Tunisia 2004

The Carthage Eagles opened the tournament with a 2-1 victory over debutants Rwanda, followed by a 3-0 win over DR Congo. A 1-1 draw with Guinea meant they topped the group to face Senegal at the quarterfinals. A lone goal victory sent Tunisia to a semifinal date with Nigeria, where they needed penalties to defeat the Super Eagles after a 1-1 draw. In the final, Francileudo dos Santos and Ziad Jaziri found the back of the net as Carthage Eagles defeated Morocco 2-1 in Rades to raise their only AFCON trophy.

Coach: Roger Lemerre (France)

Final: Tunisia 2-1 Morocco

Top Scorer: Francileudo dos Santos (4 goals)

