Africa: 1996, Bafana Bafana's Triumphant Entry to World Football

2 January 2022
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

After a long period of exile, South Africa returned to continental participation, and their first ever Africa Cup of Nations appearance in 1996 was a one that will last forever in the memories of their people.

Bafana Bafana amazed the world at home with breathtaking performances that was capped by nothing but the title itself.

South Africa 1996

South Africa opened the tournament with a huge 3-0 victory over giants Cameroon to send a message that they mean business. A 1-0 victory over neighbors Angola was followed by same score defeat to Egypt that didn't stop them from reaching the next round. In the quarterfinals they managed a hard fought 2-1 win over Algeria to reach the semis, where they produced another amazing performance to defeat Ghana 3-0. In front of more than 80,000 supporters, Mark Williams scored twice in two minutes as Bafana Bafana defeated the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia 2-0 in the final to be crowned champions on their debut appearance.

Coach: Clive Barker

Final: South Africa 2-0 Tunisia

Top Scorer: John "Shoes" Moshoeu, Mark Williams (4 goals)

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X