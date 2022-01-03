Africa: Atlas Lions Roared Loudest in 1976

Despite their perennial status as favourites, Morocco's Atlas Lions have been crowned African champions once, in 1976.

It was Morocco's second ever appearance in the history of the continental showpiece event, but they returned from Addis Ababa with the trophy.

Ethiopia 1976

Morocco were drawn in Group B, where they started the campaign with a 2-2 draw with Sudan. A 1-0 victory over holders Zaire (now DR Congo) was followed by another 3-1 win over Nigeria, to see the Atlas Lions progressing to the Final Round; a system that was applied in this edition gathering the top two teams of each group into a final round where they play against each other.

Morocco opened their final round with back to back 2-1 wins over Egypt and Nigeria. They faced second place Guinea in the last game knowing a draw would be enough to give them the title. Ahmed Makrouh "Baba" scored four minutes from time as Morocco came from behind to hold Guinea to a 1-1 draw and secure their first AFCON title.

Coach: Virgil Mărdărescu (Romania)

Final: No final match (There was a final round between Morocco, Guinea, Nigeria and Egypt. Morocco finished on top with 5 points)

Top Scorer: Ahmed Faras (3 goals)