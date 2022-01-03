Kenya: 6 People Killed in Lamu Al Shabaab Attack, Houses Torched

3 January 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Editorial Desk

Nairobi — At least 6 people have been killed and houses torched in an attack blamed on Al Shabaab terrorists in Widhu Majembeni area of Lamu, police say.

Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia says the attack occurred on Monday morning but did not provide further details but a police officer in the region says one of the victims was shot dead, another hacked while the four others were burnt in their houses.

The area has gone for several months without an attack after recording several such attacks last year.

"We had a very bad attack this morning where one person was shot dead, another hacked and others burnt," the officer told Capital FM News.

Developing story... ..

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X