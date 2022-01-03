Kenya Extradites Dutchman On Interpol List Over Human Trafficking

3 January 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
editorial

Nairobi — Kenya has extradited a Dutchman who wanted by the Interpol over human trafficking.

The man identified as John Habeta, 53 of Eritrean descent was arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and handed over to authorities in The Netherlands.

"He was arrested in Kenya following a covert operation by DCI detectives after an INTERPOL Red Notice alert was issued for his arrest," said DCI boss George Kinoti

"In a well-coordinated operation between authorities in the Netherlands and our detectives based at the fugitives and wanted persons division at the regional INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB), the suspect was arrested in Nairobi where he had been hiding for an unspecified period," he added.

Habeta is believed to be at the helm of an international human smuggling organization that operates in the underworld, responsible for the trafficking of human beings from Africa to Europe.

The DCI in Kenya said the Dutchman is linked to at least four different operations where groups of Eritrean nationals were smuggled into Europe through Asia.

He is set to face trial in The Netherlands.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X