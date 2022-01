Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia administered 13,378 COVID-19 vaccines on January 1, said the Health Ministry. This includes 8, 684 first doses and 4,649 booste shots.

Figures also show 5,933,117 people have been fully vaccinated till this date. The country administered a total of 12,182, 712 doses so far.

The overall number of people who registered on Evax.tn to book vaccination appointments rose to 7,699,524, the ministry added.