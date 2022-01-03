Egypt: Sisi Asserts Egypt's Support to Kuwait's Security, Stability

2 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi asserted Egypt's support to Kuwait's security and stability which falls within its fixed policy to maintain the Arab Gulf's security.

This came during his meeting with Kuwaiti Ambassador in Cairo Mohamed Saleh Al-Thuwaikh on the occasion of the end of his six-year diplomatic tenure in Egypt, Presidency Spokesman Bassam Rady said.

During the meeting, Sisi hailed Thuwaikh's efforts to strengthen the Egyptian-Kuwaiti relations and expressed his great respect to Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the Kuwaiti people.

Thuwaikh conveyed the greetings and best regards of Sheikh Nawaf and Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to Sisi.

The meeting took up the latest developments concerning regional issues of mutual concern as well as means to boost cooperation in the economic, trade and educational domains.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X