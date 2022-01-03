Egypt: Sisi Asserts Egypt's Support to Kuwait's Security, Stability

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi asserted Egypt's support to Kuwait's security and stability which falls within its fixed policy to maintain the Arab Gulf's security.

This came during his meeting with Kuwaiti Ambassador in Cairo Mohamed Saleh Al-Thuwaikh on the occasion of the end of his six-year diplomatic tenure in Egypt, Presidency Spokesman Bassam Rady said.

During the meeting, Sisi hailed Thuwaikh's efforts to strengthen the Egyptian-Kuwaiti relations and expressed his great respect to Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the Kuwaiti people.

Thuwaikh conveyed the greetings and best regards of Sheikh Nawaf and Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to Sisi.

The meeting took up the latest developments concerning regional issues of mutual concern as well as means to boost cooperation in the economic, trade and educational domains.