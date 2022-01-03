Egypt: Saafan Says Draft Labor Law Compatible With Int'l Agreements

2 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Manpower Mohamed Saafan has said the amended draft of the labor law is compatible with all international agreements Egypt had signed.

During a Senate session on Sunday under Speaker Abdel Wahab Abdel Razeq to debate the draft law, the minister said the government took into consideration all remarks made by the International Labor Organization while preparing the bill.

He said the draft law focuses on improving the relationship between the employees and employers.

Earlier in the day, the Senate approved in principle the draft law which was presented by the government and referred to it by the House of Representatives.

