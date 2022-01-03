Egypt: Awqaf Min. - We Promote Moderation Values of Islam

2 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Awqaf Minister Mohamed Mokhtar Gomaa asserted on Sunday that his ministry is keen on embracing the moderation (wasatiyyah) concepts taught by Islam and spreading Islamic values of tolerance and peaceful co-existence through a number of publications that are translated into various languages.

This came during his meeting with French Ambassador in Cairo Marc Barety.

He noted that terror groups do not belong to any religion and that terrorism is a great danger that threatens humanity.

The ambassador hailed the deeply-rooted relations between France and Egypt in all fields, saying that combating terrorism and extremist thought requires stronger international cooperation.

The ambassador also said that his country appreciates Egypt's great efforts to face terrorism and extremist thought.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X