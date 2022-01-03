Egypt: Awqaf Min. - We Promote Moderation Values of Islam

Awqaf Minister Mohamed Mokhtar Gomaa asserted on Sunday that his ministry is keen on embracing the moderation (wasatiyyah) concepts taught by Islam and spreading Islamic values of tolerance and peaceful co-existence through a number of publications that are translated into various languages.

This came during his meeting with French Ambassador in Cairo Marc Barety.

He noted that terror groups do not belong to any religion and that terrorism is a great danger that threatens humanity.

The ambassador hailed the deeply-rooted relations between France and Egypt in all fields, saying that combating terrorism and extremist thought requires stronger international cooperation.

The ambassador also said that his country appreciates Egypt's great efforts to face terrorism and extremist thought.