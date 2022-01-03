South Africa: SA Reports 4,379 New Covid-19 Cases

3 January 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa has recorded 4 379 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total number of laboratory confirmed cases 3 472 436.

The increase represents a 23.1% positivity rate.

"As per the National Department of Health, a further 30 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 91 228 to date," said the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Sunday.

The majority of new cases were reported from Western Cape (27%) followed by Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal each accounting for 21%. Eastern Cape accounted for 11%; Free State and Mpumalanga each accounted for 5%; Northern Cape accounted for 4%; Limpopo and North West each accounted for 3% of new cases.

Meanwhile, 21 286 849 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.

There here has been an increase of 27 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

The country has administered a total 27977 830 vaccines of which 877 were administered in the last 24 hours.

