Tunisia: Bhiri Taken to 'Unknown' Location After His Health Deteriorated, Says Ennahdha

3 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Following the deterioration of his health, leader in Ennahdha Noureddine Bhiri was taken to an "unknown" location, said Head of the party's health and social affairs office Mondher Lounissi.

"For the time being, we do not know if Noureddine Bhiri was taken to a hospital or barracks," he added at a press briefing.

However, party leaders Riadh Chaibi and Saida Younssi said Bhiri would have been taken to the Bizerte hospital after his health deteriorated.

Bhiri "who was kidnapped three days ago was prevented from taking his medicine and suffered from major attacks and a terrible psychological pressure," Lounissi indicated. "Bhiri sufferes from chronic diseases which require careful medical check-ups"... "His life is in danger..." he warned.

Lounissi further called on the "Tunisian health authorities and the International Red Crescent and Red Cross to swiftly intervene to save Bhiri's life."

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X