Tunisia: Bhiri Taken to 'Unknown' Location After His Health Deteriorated, Says Ennahdha

Tunis/Tunisia — Following the deterioration of his health, leader in Ennahdha Noureddine Bhiri was taken to an "unknown" location, said Head of the party's health and social affairs office Mondher Lounissi.

"For the time being, we do not know if Noureddine Bhiri was taken to a hospital or barracks," he added at a press briefing.

However, party leaders Riadh Chaibi and Saida Younssi said Bhiri would have been taken to the Bizerte hospital after his health deteriorated.

Bhiri "who was kidnapped three days ago was prevented from taking his medicine and suffered from major attacks and a terrible psychological pressure," Lounissi indicated. "Bhiri sufferes from chronic diseases which require careful medical check-ups"... "His life is in danger..." he warned.

Lounissi further called on the "Tunisian health authorities and the International Red Crescent and Red Cross to swiftly intervene to save Bhiri's life."