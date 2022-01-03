Tunisia: Ministry of Industry Earmarks 4.5 Million Dinars to Energy Awareness Programme

2 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Ministry of Industry, Energy and Mines earmarked 4.5 million dinars to an energy awareness programme that targets big energy consumers and the general public, according to decision No. 120 of 2021 published in the Official Gazette of the Tunisian Republic.

The programme, funded by the Energy Transition Fund, will be implemented by the National Agency for Energy Management (French: ANME) over three years (December 2021 - December 2024).

It is geared towards fostering energy-saving behaviour and encouraging the adoption of more efficient technologies through occasional or, continued campaigns.

