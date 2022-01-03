Somalia: National Consultative Council Meeting Expected to Kick Off Today in Mogadishu

The National Consultative Council meeting between the leaders of the Federal Government and the Regional States leaders is expected to kick off today in Mogadishu.

The talks which were scheduled by Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble for 27th December 2021 were postponed after a political feud between the president and the premier last week.

The leaders of Jubaland, Galmudug, HirShabelle, Southwest and Puntland states will be attending the meeting.

The consultative meeting will focus on speeding up the process, streamlining and completing the country's long-delayed elections.

This comes barely less than 24 hours after Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble met with the Presidents of three Galmudug, SouthWest and Hirshabelle at his office.

According to the office of the premier, the leaders discussed wide range of issues including the political crisis and elections.

The three regional state leaders also expressed their commitment to play an important role in ironing out the standoff between the prime minister and President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo.