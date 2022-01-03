Liberia: Three Found Guilty of Killing German Man in Grand Bassa

Kakata — Three men indicted for shooting and killing German national Juergen Schedema in January 2020, have been found guilty in Kakata, Margibi County. The trial jury at the 13th Judicial Circuit Court handed down a unanimous guilty verdict on defendants James Kollie alias Depree, Emmanuel Kollie alias Porleh and Joseph Cole alias Joe Cole on December 30, 2021.

The convicts who had all pleaded not guilty at the opening of the trial, were being held on several counts including murder, armed robbery and criminal conspiracy. They were found guilty on all counts.

The defense team has taken exception. They had earlier filed a motion for assigned Judge Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay who presided over the case to recuse himself on grounds that he had made utterances that prejudiced the case by hinting that the manner in which the case is handled could either attract or scare away investors. That motion was defeated.

German national Juergen Schedema was shot during an armed robbery incident at International Consultant Capital compound in Big Joe Town Buchanan City, Grand Bassa County on January 22, 2020. The case was transferred from Buchnan, Grand Bassa County to Kakata, Margibi County on defense lawyers' request for what they saw as growing public sentiments against the defendants then.

In an exclusive interview with Margibi County Attorney Dedeh Joma Wilson, after the jurors' verdict, she said the unanimous guilty verdict against the defendants will serve as deterrence to other armed robbers in the constant habit of terrorizing both citizens and international partners. She said she expected the verdict in their favor due to the overwhelming evidence they presented during the trial.

Defense lawyer Atty. Peter G. King, declined to be interviewed but instead instructed reporter to interview jurors.

The state was represented by Assistant Justice Minister for Litigation Cllr. Wesseh A. Wesseh, Margibi County Attorney Dedeh Joma Wilson and Deputy County Attorney Masayan Matthew, and the defense, Attys. Peter G. King and Alfred Holmes.