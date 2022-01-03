Liberia: WAEC Liberia Withholds 32 Percent of the 2021 Examination Results Due to Examination Malpractice

Monrovia — The West African Examination Council (WAEC) Liberia Office has released its 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WAESSCE) result, withholding more than 30 percent of examination results based on malpractice and collusion.

The Head of WAEC Liberia National Office Dale G. Gbotoe made the disclosure at WAEC Headquarters in Congo Town.

"Of the forty thousand, nine hundred and seventy-seven (40,977) candidates that sat the WASSCE, the entire results for thirteen thousand, four hundred and fifty-four (13,454) candidates representing 32.83% are being withheld as a result of either their alleged involvement in examination malpractice or their schools submitted unreliable Continuous Assessment Scores (School Grades) for nearly all of their candidates. A final decision will be made by the Liberia Examinations Committee," Mr. Gbotoe said.

The 13,454 candidates that were found in examination malpractices and collusion, according to the WAEC boss, have been placed into several categories.

According to WAEC head, 73 schools from eight counties, accounting for 8,536 candidates representing 63.45 percent out of 13,454 candidates' results are being withheld due to alleged involvement with collusion.

He said 637 candidates' results are being withheld for their involvement in several types of examination malpractices.

Also, 47 schools with a total of 4,281 candidates representing 31.82% of the 13,454 candidates' results are being withheld because of the submission of unreliable school grades for WASSCE.

Mr. Gbotoe added that three examination workers aided and abetted examination malpractice. He named Williams A. Kpennie, Amolah Marshall and Peter Walker as the three examination workers that aided, and abetted examination malpractice.

Females Candidates Top List of most performing students

The Head of WAEC Liberia National Office Dale G. Gbotoe has also praised the female candidates for topping the list of the most best performing students that sat the 2021 examination. Out of nine best performing students; seven candidates were females while two candidates were males.

According to Mr. Gbotoe, the 2021 WAESSCE was administered at 322 centers in the 15 counties from September 10 to 30, 2021. Nine subjects were offered during the examination with the Arts students sitting for seven of the nine subjects. Also, the Science students sat a minimum of eight of the nine subjects.

"The 2021 WAESSCE result shows that candidates performed better in history and mathematics. More than 50 percent of our students performed excellence in history and mathematics," Mr. Gbotoe said.

He added: "The overall performance of the candidates in WAESSCE for school candidates, 2021 at the passing rate of at least a subject on the examination is encouraging as compare to their counterparts who sat the same examination nationally for the first time in 2018."

Maggie Lampakins Institute Student Dux WAESSCE 2021 Result

Also speaking, the Head of WAEC in his address to the press disclosed the names of three students that were fortunate to have scored the highest points in the 2021 examination.

Reading in order, Wilfred T. Sickie Jr. of Maggie Lampakins Institute was pronounced the dux scoring the highest points in the 2021 WAESSCE result.

Marcus Nibud of Seku Ibrahim Sheriff High School took the second place while Shirley S. Beyslow of Ricks Institute got the third place in the WAESSCE 2021 examination.

Mr. Gbotoe furthers that all 30 candidates of Sekou Ibrahim Sheriff School in Gardnerville passed WAESSCE.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Challenging Year for WAEC

The Head of WAEC also expressed disappointment over the loss of the lives of several officials of WAEC. On July 17, 2021, Niko Ivanka Vessel sailing to the southeast sank causing the loss of several lives.

Mr. Gbotoe said: "The year 2021 was very challenging for the Monrovia Office of the West African Examinations Council. During the period of the conduct of these examinations, seven of our staff and a police officer lost their lives while on national duties on board the infamous Niko Ivanka Vessel that was sailing to the southeast on July 17, 2021. May I crave your indulgence for a Moment of Silence for those gallant men who lose their lives while on active duty?"

WASSCE is available for candidates in the terminal class of senior high schools in all five English Speaking West African countries. Unlike the national examinations, WASSCE is a common test that candidates write at the same time in the five countries for subjects that are available in those countries.