Tunis/Tunisia — 57 COVID-19 infections and 1 fatality were logged over the past 24 hours in Medenine, said the local health directorate.

Among these infection cases, one is imported from Libya and 5 from Europe.

As such, the caseload stands at 35,189, including 1,211 deaths.

84 patients are currently hospitalised in the governorate, where the accommodation rate of oxygen-fitted beds reached 32% and that of IC beds 47%.