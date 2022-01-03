Egypt: Sisi Follows Up Implementation of Development Projects in All Governorates

Local Development Minister Mahmoud Shaarawy said Monday that President Abdel Fattah El Sisi is constantly following up developments regarding the implementation of the "Decent Life" initiative in all governorates.

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli meets weekly with ministers concerned with the initiative to make sure projects are being implemented in accordance with pre-set plans, Shaarawy said in a meeting with Daqahliya governor Ayman Mokhtar.

The meeting focused on a national project to upgrade the Egyptian countryside, which is part of the "Decent Life" initiative, a statement by the Ministry of Local Development said.

The first phase of the program is concerned with developing 26 villages and 278 ranches belonging to the district of Sherbeen.

About 762 ventures are planned to be established with the aim to improve the sewage and drinking water sector, upgrade communications, electricity and road networks and educational facilities, as well as health and social solidarity services.

The statement said that Shaarawy regularly holds talks with the different governors to follow up the implementation of service and development projects as directed by President Sisi.

The governor of Daqahliya, for his part, said he is keen on completing all the projects currently under construction in the district of Sherbeen with the aim to provide all villages with basic services and improve the living conditions of citizens.

Mokhtar said that Daqahliya has the highest rate of implementation of the "Decent Life" initiative in Egypt, adding that field visits are being conducted to get firsthand information about the projects.