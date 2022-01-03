Egypt: Flights Back to Normal At Hurghada Airport

Chairman of Egyptian Holding Company for Airports and Air Navigation (EHCAAN) Mohamed Saeed Mahros said that air navigation is back to normal at Hurghada airport following the unprecedented heavy rains and snow storm that lashed the resort city.

He pointed out on Sunday that the bad weather over the past two days led to cutting power repeatedly and affected air navigation at the airport.

Mahros added that all issues related to the delays of flights have been handled, praising the great efforts exerted by the airport staffers to solve such issues and finalize all necessary procedures for the passengers.

MENA