Egypt: 4th Edition of World Youth Forum Ready to Be Launched

Spokesperson of the World Youth Forum (WYF) Sara Badr said Sharm El Sheikh City is ready to receive the fourth edition of the forum scheduled for January 10-13 under the sponsorship of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi despite the coronavirus crisis.

Interviewed by MENA, Badr said the international event is considered a platform for dialogue among world youths, noting that more than 500,000 youths from 196 countries are due to take part in the forum after they officially registered via the website.

She noted that Africa tops the continents which are participating in the forum as Egypt is considered part and parcel of Africa and Cairo has been a permanent supporter of the African youths and this was vividly clear during the previous editions of the forum.

She asserted that world youths were keen to register for the forum despite the coronavirus crisis in view of the success of the event to create a large space for interaction among them.

Badr also clarified that preparations are on full swing at the conference's venue as halls for various workshops have already been prepared, asserting that all precautionary measures will be taken to ensure the safety of Egypt's guests and maintain social distancing during the various workshops.

As regards the issues to be raised at the event, Badr said the forum will address the importance of energy, the role of developing healthcare systems worldwide as successful models will be viewed amidst such international health crisis, human rights, entrepreneurship and post-covid effects.

Topics will also include the successful development initiatives such as "Decent Life" and the Egyptian experiment will be reviewed after it gained wide-scale international praise, she added.

During the event, the World Youth Theatre is to be held as a youth-to-youth hub that gathers promising artists from all over the world to show their outstanding talents and express their cultures through a wide range of art-related activities; including music, acting, theatre, stand-up comedy, painting, dance and much more. In 2018, the first edition of World Youth Theatre gathered 132 performers from 23 countries.

