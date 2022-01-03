Egypt: Agriculture Min. Says Working On Plan to Develop Fish Wealth

3 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Following directives by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, Agriculture Minister el Sayyed el Qassir is working on a plan to upgrade Egyptian lakes and stop encroachments.

Qassir, in a meeting with top Agriculture Ministry officials earlier Monday, said measures will be taken to prevent encroachments and immediately remove existing ones.

The meeting also took up ways to benefit the most from assets of the General Authority For Fish Resources Development, especially unused farms and hatcheries.

Putting such unused assets up for lease or operation by the private sector should help increase productivity and create new jobs, Qassir said.

The minister stressed the need to develop fishing methods and the fish feed industry in a way that would boost the capacity of hatcheries to produce fry that should be secured for lakes and farms.

He also pressed for promoting fish farming in desert areas and establishing integrated agricultural projects for plant, animal, poultry and fish production.

