Tanzania: Simba Sc Finally Gets Haji Manara's Replacement

3 January 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

SIMBA Sports Club has announced Ahmed Ally, Azam's Sports Producer, and Presenter as their new Media and Communications Manager.

The post has been vacant for some months following the resignation of the club's spokesperson and now Young Africans Communication Officer, Haji Manara in July last year.

Intermittently, the Mainland Champions club appointed Ezekiel Kimwaga as the Acting Head of the Club's Information and Communication Unit for a period of two months, the tenure that ended last September.

But in a surprising post on the club's social media page, Simba welcomed Ahmed Ally as the New Media and Communications Manager, describing the energetic sports announcer "as an individual who had maintained good relationships with people of all kinds, and most importantly his love for Simba SC is immeasurable."

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X