Tanzania: Simba Sc Finally Gets Haji Manara's Replacement

SIMBA Sports Club has announced Ahmed Ally, Azam's Sports Producer, and Presenter as their new Media and Communications Manager.

The post has been vacant for some months following the resignation of the club's spokesperson and now Young Africans Communication Officer, Haji Manara in July last year.

Intermittently, the Mainland Champions club appointed Ezekiel Kimwaga as the Acting Head of the Club's Information and Communication Unit for a period of two months, the tenure that ended last September.

But in a surprising post on the club's social media page, Simba welcomed Ahmed Ally as the New Media and Communications Manager, describing the energetic sports announcer "as an individual who had maintained good relationships with people of all kinds, and most importantly his love for Simba SC is immeasurable."