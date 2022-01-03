Rwanda: 2021 - a Year of Mixed Fortunes for Local Football

Rwanda witnessed a number of profound developments in sports in 2021, especially in basketball and volleyball where Kigali hosted big continental competitions like the Basketball Africa League (BAL) and the African Volleyball Championships.

As all this went on, a lot was also unfolding in the football world; from Amavubi's spirited performance in the African Nations Championship (CHAN), to the opening of the PSG Academy in Rwanda, and the resignation of Jean Damascene Sekamana as Ferwafa president.

Here are five highlights that characterized football in 2021.

1. Sekamana's resignation

In April, Retired Brigadier General Jean-Damascène Sekamana resigned from his position as the President of the Rwanda Football Federation (Ferwafa).

In a statement he issued, he said it was difficult for him to juggle personal responsibilities and the demands of the federation's administration.

Following the announcement of his resignation, five commissioners also resigned, including Dr. Moussa Hakizimana who was the head of the medical commission, Diane Ntakirutimana of the Security Commission, Alexis Redemptus Nshimiyimana who was in charge of football development, Eric Ruhamiriza, head of the refereeing commission and Christine Mukangoboka, the women's development officer.

2. Nizeyimana elected new Ferwafa head

In June, members of Ferwafa electoral general assembly backed businessman Olivier Nizeyimana to lead the federation, replacing Sekamana who had resigned two months earlier.

He contested for the top position against veteran referee Louis Rurangirwa, but the latter pulled out of the race on the polling day, accusing the electoral commission of irregularities and violating rules of the election.

Nizeyimana won the elections unopposed with 52 votes out of 59.

3. Amavubi's spirited CHAN performance

In February, the national football team Amavubi put up a spirited show at the African Nations Championship (CHAN), the second biggest football competition on the continent.

Rwanda was in Group C along with Togo, Uganda and Morocco in the competition that took place in Cameroon.

After registering 0-0 stalemates against Uganda and Morocco and a 3-2 comeback victory over Togo, Rwanda made it to the quarter-finals.

In the round of last eight, a heartbreaking 1-0 defeat to Guinea saw the country eliminated, but it was no small feat for a team that had not played a competitive match in more than a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

When the team got back, President Paul Kagame met with them and tipped them on the significance of discipline and picking lessons from whatever they do.

4. AS Kigali gets closer to Confed. Cup groups

Local outfit AS Kigali were on the brink of making it to the lucrative group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup for what would have been a historic first time.

The club saw off Uganda's Proline 3-2 in the preliminary round, Mali's Olympique de Missira 8-2 in the first round, and KCCA, another Ugandan team, in the second round courtesy of a away goal advantage after both sides were level 3-3 over two legs.

AS Kigali then went on to face DR Congo's Daring Club Motema Pembe in the next round. The latter progressed to the group stage on a 4-2 aggregate win.

5. PSG Academy opens in Rwanda

French football giants Paris Saint-Germain, in November 2021, inaugurated a football academy in Rwanda - their first academy in the country.

The academy will operate in Huye district, Southern Province, and is a flagship programme of the partnership between Paris Saint-Germain and Visit Rwanda, which aims at giving football hopefuls the opportunity to fulfill their potential in top-class sporting facilities.

For the first season, some 172 youngsters - boys and girls aged between 6 and 16 - are taking part in the academy's project. They were selected from over 2,000 children who attended the scouting sessions.

