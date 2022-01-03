Rwanda: Ndayisenga Makes List of Top 50 Players in Vardo Municipality

ERIC Ndayisenga, a Rwandan striker who plays for Norwegian side Vard Haugesund, has been named in the best 50 players from Vardo Municipality for 2021.

Ndayisenga, born to Rwandan parents in the Vardo region, had a remarkable year for third tier club Haugesund where he scored 10 goals in 20 league appearances.

In an official list of the top 50 players from Vardo this year, which was published by Haugesunds Avis newspaper, Ndayisenga was ranked 34th and he was one of the few players from a third division side to make the list.

It is the second successive year Ndayisenga has made the list after ranking 50th last year.

The 21-year-old forward is widely seen as a bright talent who can reach the apex of world football in the coming years.

He is eligible to play for Rwanda and Norway but is yet to be capped at international level.