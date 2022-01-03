Rwanda Take On Guinea in First Friendly Match

3 January 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Monday Rwanda Vs Guinea 4pm

The first of the two friendly matches between Rwanda and Guinea takes place Monday, January 3, afternoon at the Amahoro national stadium. Kick-off, 4pm CAT.

Guinea, who are bound for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon this month, arrived in Kigali last week for a residential camp and warm-up matches. The second match against Rwanda's Amavubi is scheduled for January 6.

Vincent Mashami, head coach of the Rwandan national team, has offered debut call-ups to youngsters such as goalkeepers Adolphe Hakizimana of Rayon Sports and APR's Jean Pierre Ishimwe.

"This is a good time to give chances to some new players, and test themselves against a good team like Guinea. They are the future of the national team" said Mashami.

In the two sides' last four meetings in all competitions, Rwanda lost twice and managed two draws.

Guinea's head coach, Kaba Diawara, says that camping in Rwanda would give them a good environment to prepare for the upcoming AFCON finals in Cameroon.

The Syli Nationale are placed in Group B alongside Senegal, Zimbabwe and Malawi, and open their campaign against Malawi on January 10.

