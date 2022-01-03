South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Receive Part 1 of State Capture Report From Justice Zondo

Logo for the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture
3 January 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday, 4 January 2022, receive the first part of the report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture from the Commission's Chairperson, Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

The Commission's final report will be submitted to the President in a three parts.

The handover of the first part of the report will take place at the Union Buildings in Pretoria at 15h30 tomorrow, 4 January.

The second part is anticipated to be handed over at the end of January 2022, and the final part at the end of February 2022.

