South Africa: Water and Sanitation Opens More Sluice Gates At the Vaal Dam in Order to Continue to Manage Inflows, 3 Jan

3 January 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) will open two more sluice gates this morning at the Vaal Dam. This implies a total of four gates will be open. This decision has been taken as the DWS continues to monitor the high inflows impacting on the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS) and thus the Vaal Dam as one of the fourteen dams in the System. The opening of the sluice gate follows consistent heavy rains over the last couple of weeks in the catchments supporting the Integrated Vaal River System and the Orange River.

The Department will continue monitoring the System and will be guided by the activities of the weather and the kind of inflows continuously.

It continues to be critically important for all the farmers and other communities downstream of the dam to move their equipment away from the further expected heavy flows, as well as ensuring that no one takes a chance to cross low-lying bridges that could be flooded.

The two additional sluice gates will be opened as follows:

Date: Monday, 03 January 2022

Time: 10:00 am for the first additional gate; 11:00 am for the second additional gate.

All four (4) sluice gates will remain open till further activity is required. All valves will be closed in the meantime.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X