Liberia: ALP Pulls Out of CPP

Just as it has been predicted, the All Liberian Party (ALP) of businessman turned politician Benoni Urey has announced that it is pulling out of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) arrangement.

Mr. Benoni Urey was the first to chair the CPP leading to the compilation of the collaborations' Framework Agreement which he later claimed was tampered with by the ANC political leader.

ANC has contested the allegation and has repeatedly called on former Vice President Joseph N. Boakai, current chairman of the CPP to publish the investigative finding but to no avail.

In a statement dated December 30, the National Executive Committee of the ALP noted that it has mandated its National Chairman and Political Leader Benoni Urey to effect an immediate withdrawal of the party from the CPP arrangement.

The CPP until this announcement consists of the former ruling Unity Party (UP), Liberty Party (LP), Alternative National Congress (ANC) and the aforementioned ALP.

The party statement said its Executive Committee decision to withdraw the from the CPP was made as a result of a comprehensive review of the party's participation in the CPP, the uncertainties about the political future of the collaboration, the lack of strong will to implement the findings of the CPP Framework Agreement investigative committee's findings of the alteration of the CPP framework document among others.

The ALP stated that the decision came at the end of a long period of intense deliberation concerning the original purpose and intend, political interest and viability of the ALP's participation in the CPP, Executive Committee in its December 23, 2021 extra ordinary sitting voted in majority to pull out of the CPP.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Additionally, the party stated that its Executive Committee also decided that the ALP will seek legal action for the unlawful attachment of its leader's signature to a file (with the national Elections Commission) July 14, 2020 photocopy version of what was purported to be an approved (by all parties of the CPP) framework agreement.

It said as part of the process of pulling out of the CPP, the Executive Committee of the ALP cautioned the leadership of the party to exhaust all legal procedures in a timely manner as it effectuates the withdrawal process.

Furthermore, the party noted that its National Executive Committee plans to reconvene to chart and carve a new roadmap for the ALP's future engagement with other likeminded parties in an effort to evolve a robust, united pragmatic, symbiosis and national interest centered relationship to confront the 2023 general and Presidential elections.

The EC meeting was concluded by the setting up of a resolution committee to document the decision and mandate of the EC.