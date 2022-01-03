Liberia: LCC Proposes 'Political Conciliation'

In Samukai's case

Liberia Council of Churches (LCC) president Bishop Kortu Brown has proposed that the Government of Liberia settle Lofa County Senator-elect J. Brownie Samukai's certification process through what he calls "political conciliation."

In an interview conducted on New Year Day, Saturday 1 January 2022 at his Church compound in the V.O.A Community, Brewervill, the Water in the Desert Pastor argued that it's clear that this matter between Samukai and the Government is largely a political question instead of legal.

"When we have a political question, let's address it politically. And when we also have legal question, let's address it legally. This, now largely a political question and I think the government and we as a people, need political conciliation to end this entire Lofa standoff," said Bishop Brown.

Mr. Samukai, Liberia's former long term serving Defense Minister and two other former Defense Ministry officials were found guilty after a criminal trial for their roles in corrupting personal pension saving funds belonging to soldiers of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) during former President Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf's regime.

Despite the corruption case, the majority of the voters in Lofa elected Mr. Samukai during the December 2020 Senatorial elections conducted in the 15 counties here.

But separately, legal dispute cases filed by his rivals against the election results delayed Samukai's certification, and the guilty verdict from the criminal trial has also been an obstacle for him.

He and his fellow convicts had been instructed by the courts to remove the disability imposed upon them by the verdict through restitution of the funds misapplied, or face prison terms.

The Lofa County Senator-elect has separately made 50 percent (US$182,000) payment of his share of the total amount for which he and the two other convicts were indicted and he was hopeful that he could finally take his seat as senator of the county.

But prosecutors have insisted that the convicts were jointly indicted and tried, and therefore Samukai could not be separated from the rest of the convicts in the restitution process.

In the interview, Bishop Brown noted that time is overdue and the country is now preparing for the bigger presidential and legislative elections which are due in 2023.

According to Bishop Brown, the delay by the Government of Liberia through the Supreme Court of Liberia to bring this matter to a close after approximately a year is not a good sign for the peace and stability of the country.

The Water in the Desert pastor furthered that it's now time for "political conciliation" to settle the Lofa saga.

He said the entire "disability" issue brought up by the Supreme Court of Liberia to stop the certification of Mr. Samukai is largely a political question that needs political conciliation to end the case for the people to have a representation and for the National Elections Commission (NEC) to have space for 2023.

"We should free up the space for 2023 and strengthen our democracy and build skills in conflict resolution to move ahead. The Lofa situation needs political conciliation because it's overdue," he indicated.

"The recent by-election conducted, NEC had timely conducted all their legal matters and addressed all those concerns in a timely manner and we welcome it, but more of that needs to be done mostly in Lofa's case," Bishop Brown continued.