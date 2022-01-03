Liberia: LEC Power Victim Pleads for Government to Pay Her Hospital Bill

Madam Betty Menyon, a lady who has been injured by a falling Liberia Electricity Cooperation (LEC) tension line, is calling on the Government of Liberia through the LEC to pay her hospital bill.

The victim claimed that LEC has not fulfilled its alleged promise made through its ELWA Sub-station's Supervisor, only identified as Mr. Lawrence, to pay her hospital bill.

Madam Menyon reportedly got victimized by the LEC tension wire on 27 November 2021 when she went out to the Boulevard rock-crushing ground to get her family's daily bread.

She is said to be a single parent of five children. She has been hospitalized at the ELWA Hospital.

Her health situation seems to be getting worse daily and doctors at the ELWA Hospital in Paynesville have announced that Madam Menyon has to go through some major surgical operations to help her to be physically normal.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with this paper during the weekend at the ELWA Hospital, Madam Menyon explained that after crushing rocks on 27 November 2021, she was resting along with her friend when a storm blew and heavy rain started to fall.

She said it was during that time when the LEC tension wire fell on her body and she got injured on the side.

Madam Betty Menyon narrated that Mr. Lawrence visited her and gave US$50 to her. But she claimed that Mr. Lawrence indicated that LEC management would help her with her bills, something she said the corporation is yet to do.

She said she has been discharged, but she can't go home because she is still in pain and other skin tests need to be carried out.

The victim lamented that she has no money now, adding that she needs LEC's intervention in the situation.

"My son as you can see me, I am dying slowly because nobody helped me pay my bill. My body [is] hot within and I have other operations to undergo if I will live as normal again," said Madam Menyon.

"Is it because I am poor and I have nobody to talk for me [that's] why LEC management [is] treating me this way? Because I have no husband, am a single mother fighting for the future of my five teenage children?" she asked.

"Now, I am appealing to the government and everyone to help me so I can stand on my feet again to find food for my children and give them education. I am dying slowly," she concluded.

An eyewitness identified as Bindu Freeman disclosed that there was a fire that broke out on the LEC power pole that caused the wire to drop.

"After the rain that day, the heavy fire caught the pole that was the time the wire dropped while we were fighting for our lives... I saw a group of guys surrounded Betty to help her when she fell on the ground," Bindu said.

"It was when I realized that she got affected from the tension wire," the eyewitness explained.

When LEC's Assistant Manager for Communications Affairs Madam Verity Sonkarlay was contacted, she said in a telephone conversation that she awaits a response from the upper management before disclosing information regarding the situation at hand.